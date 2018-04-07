Tamar Braxton Bares (Almost) All In Skimpy Bathing Suit

Tamar Braxton has never been shy about her goodies, so she is out here living life and letting it all hang out.

Can you say “snatched”?!

Despite her latest bought of familial drama, Tamar welcomed the sun with a smile and a skimpy bathing suit this week.

Tamar shared a shot of herself lounging by somebodies pool in a shimmery red one-piece, letting her 2.9 followers her best profile. She topped it off with a floppy hat and huge sunglasses to shield her visage from UV rays.

It was also the perfect ensemble to deliver a slightly petty message. Although Tamar swears she didn’t use a filter, we’re still picking up on some shade in this post because she definitely had a message for someone.

“What is there to not love about a filter free life #flaws&All,” she wrote. “I stalk CHECKS not CHICKS!! #takeitorleaveit #utakeittho.”

We don’t know exactly who the message was intended for, but this could be linked to rumors that her estranged husband Vincent Herbert got another woman pregnant.

RELATED STORIES:

Did Tamar Braxton Get Sister Traci Kicked Off Toni’s Tour?

Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin Fetish’

The Braxton Sisters Make It Clear That Discussing Tamar & Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits

Also On Hot 96.3: