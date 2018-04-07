Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Goes Gold In Less Than A Day

Cardi B‘s debut album Invasion of Privacy just dropped this morning, and it’s already making money moves.

Less than 24 hours after Invasion of Privacy hit retailers, it’s pulling impressive numbers.

According to Billboard.com, the RIAA has designated Cardi’s album certified gold! However, Forbes reports that the album owes its status (at least in part) to the success of Bodak Yellow. The single went 5x Platinum, and selling 10 track units equals an album sale. Bodak Yellow has sold 500,000 since its release last year, so that put Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy ahead of the game.

The former Love & Hip Hop star wrangled all kinds of talent for her project, including SZA and Chance The Rapper.

Moments before releasing Invasion of Privacy, Cardi hit up Instagram to thank everyone who had a hand in creating her debut album

If you haven’t gotten your hands (or digital devices) on a copy, you can listen to Invasion of Privacy below!

