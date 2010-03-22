Fabolous Promises Strong Twitter Return, “The Words ‘Fell Off’ Has Caused Me To Come Back”

According to Sohh.com Fabolous said : “A girl & her dude pulled up on me earlier & told me “Fab, u fell off on Twitter!” I was enjoyin my twitter break til I got told I “fell off”,” he wrote over the weekend. “The words “Fell Off” has caused me to come back.. Thanx#RandomChick.. So starting monday I will b the#BestThatEverTweeted again Alot of sh*t has been goin on that woulda been instant Fab#TT’s, that I let slide.. As of monday that is over!!! Alotta wreckless, messy, catty, subliminal, hatin, corny, namedrop, d*ckridin, boring, make urself seem famous/somebody tweets! #DEAD So #KnewUWasAGroupie is comin back harder than ever.. So is #CEFP & a new one #AskMeDoICare LoLhttp://myloc.me/52GaO RT @OceanSF: @myfabolouslife welcome back homey!!! <–Get ur ammo ready, we might hav 2 go 2 twitter war wit a few twiggas!" (Fabolous' Twitter)

Also On Hot 96.3: