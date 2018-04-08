Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump During SNL Performance [PHOTOS]

After much speculation and plenty of rumors, it looks like Cardi B has finally confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child!

Cardi B officially announced her pregnancy on SNL! Congratulations, @iamcardib! pic.twitter.com/XLwgqaqJk1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 8, 2018

Cardi confirmed her pregnancy by displaying her baby bump proudly in a beautiful white dress while performing her song “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live.

The pregnancy rumors started during Super Bowl weekend when TMZ reported that Cardi’s camp told nightclub staffers that she’s pregnant.

Since then Cardi B and her future hubby and fellow rapper Offset have avoided questions about the pregnancy, until now.

After the announcement, Offset posted a cute photo of him and Cardi on his Instagram page, thanking everyone for their support and adding that they “feel so blessed.” See his post below:

So congratulations to both Cardi B and Offset!!