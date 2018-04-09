It’s Official! Kenya Moore Announces Her Pregnancy [VIDEO]

Kenya Moore has officially put a rest to the rumors and confirmed that she and her husband, Marc Daly, are expecting their first child!

Moore revealed the news during the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special, which aired Sunday night.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year.” Moore told host Andy Cohen.

“I don’t want to talk about the details. I am still just very nervous about everything so I just want to get past a safe place… I want a healthy baby.”

Congratulations to Kenya and Marc and watch her announcement below:

