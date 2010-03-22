Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Probation Arrest & Gucci Mane Ready To Exit Jail

According to Sohh.com Southern rapper Waka Flocka Flame has confirmed being jailed on a probation violation charge from earlier this week and said he was, indeed, on Twitter while behind bars.

Talking with radio host Kelson The Urban Informer, Flocka briefly discussed his short stint in a Georgia jail.

Yeah man, I’ll be in Baltimore [on] Wednesday, to turn that up too,” Waka said assuring fans of his release from jail earlier this week. “I don’t know why these folks think they locked me up for a very long time. I only been there for like two and a half days. That’s a long time to them, I’d hate to see where my life’d be. Yeah [I was Tweeting from jail.] Oh yeah, I was on that. When the guard was coming, he was telling me I was getting out.” (92 Q) Also Gucci Mans Has Spoke; Incarcerated rapper Gucci Mane has updated fans on his status and said he is anxious for his release According to Gucci, he has been writing new material since beginning his term last winter.According to Gucci, he has been writing new material since beginning his term last winter.

