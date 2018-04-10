T.I. Shuts Down Gucci Mane’s Claim That He Invented Trap Music

Last week, Gucci Mane made a post on Instagram, proclaiming himself as the inventor of trap music and now fellow rapper T.I, has taken to Instagram to stake his own claim as the inventor of trap music.

The photo, he posted is a screenshot of the Wikipedia entry for T.I.’s second album Trap Muzik, clearly shows its August 19, 2003, release date. He captioned the post, “Ok,so…. AGAIN for the slow ones in the back… August 19th,2003 Birth of Trap Muzik & Only fools dispute facts!!! FOH wit that Christopher Columbus ass… “Look what I discovered,even though they was already here ass shit!!!!” WITCHO GOOD CAPPIN ASS 😂.” See his post below:

This argument about the inventor of trap music started last Friday after Gucci posted a photo of himself from back in the day with the caption reading “#FBF The Day I Invented Trap Music #Guwop aka #TheEvilGenius#1017Ceo” See his post below:

Gucci has yet to respond since T.I. clapped back at him.

SOURCE: Instagram | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

