The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Season 4

Photo by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Vids
Home > Vids

Watch: Prego Cardi B Performs ‘Money Bag’ Live on ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty

Cardi B spent her Monday night as Jimmy Fallon’s first-ever co-host of ‘The Tonight Show.’

Closing out the show with her first ever performance of her song “Money Bag” from her new debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

The album is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week, making her the fifth female rap artist to do so.

via Billboard:

She would follow Nicki Minaj (with Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012, and Pink Friday in 2011), Eve (Let There Be Eve… Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, 1999), Foxy Brown (Chyna Doll in 1999 and the collaborative album The Firm in 1997, with NasAZ and Nature) and Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1998).

Check out more clips with Cardi and Jimmy.

The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

14 photos Launch gallery

The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

Continue reading The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

She's no longer just a regular, schmegular, degular girl from the Bronx.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos