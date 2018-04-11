IMPD Arrest 2 People In Connection With Death Of 1-Year-Old Malaysia Robson

IMPD have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson. The IMPD shared the news about the arrest on Wednesday morning, but haven’t commented on the circumstances surrounding their arrests in Robson’s death. See their tweet below:

BREAKING: IMPD Investigators arrest two men for their alleged involvement in the death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson. A big thank you to the community for all their help and patience. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 11, 2018

According to the Indy Star, Darrin Banks, 27, and Brian Palmer, 29, are being held Wednesday in the Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of murder and aggravated battery.

Malaysia Robson was killed when gunfire struck her home on the 3500 block of Wittfield Avenue on March 30th. More than 20 shots were reportedly fired into the house.

Indy Star also reports that Malaysia was asleep on a couch when bullets tore through the white ranch-style home shortly before 2 a.m.

Police have said it began as a dispute on social media.

This story is developing and we will keep you updated.

