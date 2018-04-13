How To Get The Plug On Hot 96.3 Summer Jam Tickets!

On Friday, Hot 96.3’s Summer Jam was officially announced!

Gucci Mane will be performing LIVE on Saturday, June 9th 2018 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, and he will be joined by a few special guests, who will be named soon!

General public tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 17th. But how do you get your hands on pre-sale tickets or even free tickets?

There are two different ways for you to get your hands on tickets right now!

Tune into Hot 96.3 To Win Tickets: Hot 96.3 is giving away tickets on Friday with Dani D and Swift and all weekend long, so you have to tune in for your chance to win! Join Hot 96.3’s Text Club To Receive A Special Pre-Sale Code: You must text SQUAD to 60796 to join Hot 96.3’s Text Club and on Monday April 16th, you will receive a special pre-sale code, which you can use to buy pre-sale tickets on Ticketmaster.com!

Also On Hot 96.3: