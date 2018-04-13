Hot 96.3 Presents Summer Jam with Gucci Mane & Friends

Gucci Mane is coming to Indy!

Hot 96.3’s own Dani D announced their Summer Jam show on Friday afternoon and the show will take place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum and the show will feature Gucci Mane and plenty of other special guest, who are expected to be announced soon!

Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Tuesday, April 17th However, there will be a pre-sale on Monday, April 16th from 10am-Midnight, to get the special pre-sale code, you must join the text SQUAD to 60796. Click here for more details.

