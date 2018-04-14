Could Beyoncé Reunite With Destiny’s Child At Coachella?

Rumor has it, that Beyonce will be joined by her ex bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, to reform Destiny’s Child at the Coachella music festival in Indio, Calif., on Saturday.

“It was teased, rumored, squashed, so nothing much else was said . . . But it’s happening,” a source told the New York Post’s Page Six, then adding, “It’s on!”

The source also claimed “the girls really wanted it and felt they owed it to the fans” adding that Beyonce wants “to make up for the fact she was unable to perform last year,” when she was pregnant.

Beyonce nor Kelly or Michelle have confirmed or denied these rumors, so we will have to just wait and see.

The last time the Destiny’s Child performed on stage together was during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2013.

SOURCE: Page Six | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

