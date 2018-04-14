Two Men Arrested For ‘Waiting While Black’ At A Starbucks? [VIDEO]

A video of two African American men being removed by at least six officers from a Philadelphia Starbucks as they were reportedly waiting for a business associate has gone viral. See the video below:

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

According to Philly.com, Commissioner Richard Ross, said Starbucks staff called 911 and “said two males were trespassing” and “refused to leave.”

The men hadn’t ordered food, and had asked to use the restroom. Starbucks policy does “not allow nonpaying people from the public to come in and use the restroom.” Ross said.

Police then asked the men to leave, since Starbucks wanted them out but they reportedly refused. At that point the men were arrested without resistance and were later released after Starbucks declined to press charges, per Ross.

Ross said the men were told they were trespassing and were “asked to leave politely,” three times. He said the men answered that “we don’t care,” which Ross called the “same type of attitude” Starbucks staff had described. Ross said police on the scene, “in an effort to quell the situation, called for a supervisor” to keep things from getting “out of hand.”

Starbucks released the following statement Saturday:

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

