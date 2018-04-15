Entertainment
Queen Bey Makes History At Coachella As First Black Woman Headliner

The "Lemonade" singer and icon blessed us mere mortals with a stunning performance that was #BlackGirlMagic meets HBCU homecoming.

TIDAL X: 1015 - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Beyoncé TURNED Coachella out on Saturday night!!!

The first Black woman to ever headline the coveted concert series blessed us mere mortals with a stunning performance that was #BlackGirlMagic meets HBCU homecoming…and we were LIVING!

That, and she brought out Jay-Z, Solange and Destiny’s Child to help sing some of her classic songs in this historic 26-song set. Not to mention, her amazing wardrobe was custom made by Balmain!

According to CNN, for nearly two hours, Beyoncé revealed surprise after surprise, which included a  tribute to Nina Simone and quotes from Malcolm X. And as expected, she came out like an African Queen:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

“Thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella,” she told the crowd during the performance

Peep some of these amazing clips:

https://twitter.com/Yaswanth_Nunna/status/985500239124578304

Listen…after this, we better never hear another person say the Queen is overrated. EVER!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

BEAUTIES: What did you think about Bey’s performance?

TIDAL X: 1015

