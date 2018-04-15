Queen Bey Makes History At Coachella As First Black Woman Headliner

Beyoncé TURNED Coachella out on Saturday night!!!
The first Black woman to ever headline the coveted concert series blessed us mere mortals with a stunning performance that was #BlackGirlMagic meets HBCU homecoming…and we were LIVING!
That, and she brought out Jay-Z, Solange and Destiny’s Child to help sing some of her classic songs in this historic 26-song set. Not to mention, her amazing wardrobe was custom made by Balmain!
According to CNN, for nearly two hours, Beyoncé revealed surprise after surprise, which included a tribute to Nina Simone and quotes from Malcolm X. And as expected, she came out like an African Queen:
“Thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella,” she told the crowd during the performance
Peep some of these amazing clips:
https://twitter.com/Yaswanth_Nunna/status/985500239124578304
Listen…after this, we better never hear another person say the Queen is overrated. EVER!
BEAUTIES: What did you think about Bey’s performance?
