Queen Bey Makes History At Coachella As First Black Woman Headliner

Beyoncé TURNED Coachella out on Saturday night!!!

The first Black woman to ever headline the coveted concert series blessed us mere mortals with a stunning performance that was #BlackGirlMagic meets HBCU homecoming…and we were LIVING!

That, and she brought out Jay-Z, Solange and Destiny’s Child to help sing some of her classic songs in this historic 26-song set. Not to mention, her amazing wardrobe was custom made by Balmain!

According to CNN, for nearly two hours, Beyoncé revealed surprise after surprise, which included a tribute to Nina Simone and quotes from Malcolm X. And as expected, she came out like an African Queen:

“Thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella,” she told the crowd during the performance

“Coachella Thank You for Allowing Me to Be the First Black Women to Headline #Coachella “ Beyonce 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ijRrvp7dCR — #OTRII (@theOTRIITour) April 15, 2018

Peep some of these amazing clips:

I'm willing to bet her and Jay aren't human. RT @pettyyonceh: BEYONCÉ’S COACHELLA OPENING IS ALREADY LEGENDARY AND WILL NOT BE TOPPED #Beychella https://t.co/Qlz6ApmRWf — Big Ass Shotgun Look Like Lauri Markkonen (@WhatsWithDude) April 15, 2018

THIS PART WAS E V E R Y T H I N G #Beychella 🐝👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/AVpvL54qvE — 𝓪𝔂𝓼𝓱𝓪 𝓫𝓪𝓫𝔂 (@ayshaxv) April 15, 2018

https://twitter.com/Yaswanth_Nunna/status/985500239124578304

Beyoncé gave us one of the best performances in history. I’m just hoping I don’t see a bunch of white folks running around in vintage black greek paraphernalia. #BeyChella #Coachella2018 pic.twitter.com/rRGYODr1ai — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé and Jay-Z performing Deja Vu. I love their chemistry. This song will forever be a bop #BeyChella pic.twitter.com/8AajdvPkLX — . (@goddessyonce) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé performing Mi Gente. She said "Azul, are you with me? Shoutout to Blue!" so cute #BeyChella pic.twitter.com/gnarH2rA3I — . (@goddessyonce) April 15, 2018

Listen…after this, we better never hear another person say the Queen is overrated. EVER!

BEAUTIES: What did you think about Bey’s performance?

