Beyoncé Reunites With Destiny’s Child At Coachella 2018 [VIDEO]

Via | HipHopDX

INDIO, CA – Reports of Destiny’s Child reunion came true during Beyoncé’s widely acclaimed performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on Saturday night (April 14). The pop music powerhouse teamed up with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, reuniting in concert for the first time since 2013.

Naturally, Twitter has been overflowing with Beyhive members in euphoria over the reunion. Some fans are already calling for the trio to tour.

Check out some of the reactions below and watch Destiny’s Child in action above.

