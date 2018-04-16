Purdue Polytechnic High School Is Moving To Circle Centre Mall

It looks like Circle Centre Mall in Downtown Indy will soon have more than 300 students attending high school at their mall.

According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, Purdue Polytechnic High School of Indianapolis plans to move into the fourth floor of Circle Centre for the 2018-2019 school year. The mall landlord Simon Property Group made the announcement on Monday.

The school is currently located at 525 S. Meridian Street but now they will be occupying a 25,690-square-foot space that was formerly used by Brown Mackie College.

Beyond that, Circle Centre Mall is also adding a few other new tenants, including three new eateries, Korean-Mexican Seoul Fresh, Thai Sweet House and Chin Sushi House.Plus, Home Grown Indiana, a local gift shop for all your Hoosier needs and Execuwell, a psychology practice for work stress.

SOURCE: Indianapolis Business Journal | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

