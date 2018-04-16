Meek Mill Still Locked Up; Judge Shuts Down D.A.’s Request To Release Him

Another hard blow came down today for Meek Mill’s case after the judge denied a request by the District Attorney to vacate Meek’s original drug charge.

Via TMZ:

Philly’s D.A. Office made a rare move Monday morning in court … asking Judge Genece Brinkley to toss the 2008 conviction because it says prosecutors back then were fully aware Meek’s arresting officer, Reginald Graham, was dirty — but sat on the info.

If the conviction were tossed, that would mean Meek’s probation violation would go out the window, too — and he would be released from the Pennsylvania prison where he’s serving 2-4 years. However, Judge Brinkley did not sign off, and, instead, scheduled a hearing on the matter for June. That means Meek has to sit in prison until then … at least.

Also On Hot 96.3: