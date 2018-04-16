Tamar Braxton Dropped From Toni Braxton’s Tour Because Of Divorce Drama

It some real family drama going on between the Braxton sisters and now Tamar is reportedly the second sister to be dropped from Toni’s tour.

Toni Braxton is now hitting the road without either of her sisters after 86’ing Tamar from the upcoming family tour.

The tour was supposed to feature three of the Braxtons … Toni along with Tamar and Traci as her opening acts. That didn’t last long. We broke the story, Traci got the axe last month after she sparred with Tamar over her estranged husband, Vince Herbert.

We’re now told promoters also don’t want to deal with Tamar’s divorce drama — so they dropped her from the tour, too. Important to note, Vince is still Tamar’s manager.

As of now, we’re told there’s no replacement yet to open for Toni. The clock’s ticking … we’re told the tour will kick off May 22.

