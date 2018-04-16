10 Hershey Drippin’ Pics To Remind You That Kelly Rowland Is Fine AF

Beychella not only marked the return of queen Beyoncé — it also reminded us how much of a Godiva Goddess Kelly Rowland is.

Kelly Rowland still the finest outta Destiny’s Child…. 20+ years later. pic.twitter.com/JQfPuPKlIQ — Zach. (@RacksOnZach) April 15, 2018

Kelly Rowland is just…whew. — Reginald Cunningham (@kidnoble) April 15, 2018

Kelly Rowland — Woody McClain (@WOODY_THEGREAT) April 15, 2018

We always knew that Kelz was a stunning woman with lots of talent, but let’s face it — sometimes it’s hard living in a Beyoncé world. But that never stopped Kelly letting her undeniable talent and crystal clear skin from shining on the haters.

It’s almost like she’s aging backwards:

(2002)

(2016)

We’re not here to compare the ladies of Destiny’s Child at all. We just think that Kelly Rowland’s fineness deserves an entire day to be exposed. Check out the gallery below to get your chocolate fix.

