10 Hershey Drippin’ Pics To Remind You That Kelly Rowland Is Fine AF

indyhiphop Staff
Kelly Rowland And WomenHeart Team Up With Burlington To #KnockOutHeartDisease

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Beychella not only marked the return of queen Beyoncé — it also reminded us how much of a Godiva Goddess Kelly Rowland is.

We always knew that Kelz was a stunning woman with lots of talent, but let’s face it — sometimes it’s hard living in a Beyoncé world. But that never stopped Kelly letting her undeniable talent and crystal clear skin from shining on the haters.

It’s almost like she’s aging backwards:

(2002)

Destiny's Child /1

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

(2016)

Cadillac Celebrates The Grand Opening Of 'Cadillac House - New York'

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

We’re not here to compare the ladies of Destiny’s Child at all. We just think that Kelly Rowland’s fineness deserves an entire day to be exposed. Check out the gallery below to get your chocolate fix.

via GIPHY

Fox And FX's 2016 Golden Globe Awards Party - Arrivals

