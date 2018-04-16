Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’

📀 JUNE 2018 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

Drake just made more history.

“Nice For What,” the New Orleans tinged single that Drizzy released on April 6 just took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. What does that mean? It means that Drake now has the #1 and #2 songs in the country as “God’s Plan” slides down 1 spot to #2 after 11 weeks at #1.

With the success of “Nice For What,” Drake becomes the first artist EVER to replaced himself at #1 on the Hot 100 with songs that both debuted at #1, according to ChartData. All of this to go along with the news of his Views follow-up Scorpion dropping this summer!

