Pregnant Power: 9 Stars Who Were Strong Enough To Bare The Children, And Get Back To Bidniss

Beyonce let us know a long time ago that girls run the world. Add the fact that some women still do mind blowing things like dance, perform, and go to work while pregnant, and you can conclude that women run the whole damn Universe.

Just look at Queen Bey. Not only was she still doing shows while pregnant with Blue Ivy and the twins, but it seems like everytime she returned to the stage post-baby, she was a million times better than before. Let’s not act like we didn’t just experience the historical moment that was #Beychella.

Speaking of Coachella, it looks like Cardi B took a page out of Bey’s book and gave us an epic performance with a gut full of celebrity spawn.

I love cardi b shaking that ass all pregnant on stage at Coachella. YES YOU CAN HAVE A JOB KIDS LIFE KISS MAKE LOVE START A BUSINESS TAKE A NAP DO WHTEVRR YOU WANT — dev (@devishot) April 16, 2018

Real women do it everyday, B. Check out the gallery below for more stars who opted for “maternity stay” and worked during their pregnancy.

