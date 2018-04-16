Colin Kaepernick Will Have a Huge Endorsement Deal on the Table If He Gets Signed

Colin Kaepernick’s career took a detour when he decided to stand against injustice across America. But while he’s seemingly been blackballed from the league, one particular brand wouldn’t mind working with the 30-year-old ex-NFL star at all.

While speaking to the CEO of Arizona State University’s Global Sport Institute in Phoenix, Mark King, adidas‘ North American president, said he’s interested in linking up with the polarizing figure. The brand has been clear that it doesn’t want to capitalize on his movement, but a deal would be on the table if he is able to get signed.

“We love athletes that have a platform to make the world a better place,” King said. “If they’re an activist in a way that brings attention to something that moves the world forward, even if there’s controversy at that moment, we’re really interested in those athletes because I think it represents the world today.”

King says that the brand has seen a shift over the past three years and cares not only about what goes on on the field, but also that its three stripes represent an “intersection between culture and sports.”

Kap was recently scheduled to work out for the Seattle Seahawks, except there was a clause: Kaepernick had to assure the front office that he would stand for the national anthem this season. After refusing, the team postponed the scheduled work out. But the very next day the Seahawks signed Stephen Morris as the backup QB for this season, icing Kap out of the league once again.

Despite crushing NFC competition and taking the 49ers to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994, Kap was passed up by the Seahawks for Morris, who was an undrafted free agent and has never played in a single NFL game.

