‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser + Release Date [VIDEO]

The inaugural season of the groundbreaking Netflix series Dear White People drew viewers in with its timely, frank and funny look at a group of black students on the campus of a predominately white university. Based on the 2014 hit indie film of the same name, season two of the show has just announced a release date and dropped an accompanying teaser trailer.

If you are a fan of the Netflix hit Dear White People, (and really who isn’t) you only have a few weeks left before the series’ second season arrives to pick up on all the storylines from last season and offer fresh subject matter that tackles current issues such as the Alt-Right. Entertainment Weekly has a season two synopsis of what fans can expect from the students at Winchester University.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

‘Dear White People’ premieres on May 4, Netflix revealed in a new teaser. The sharp satire’s second season picks up in the immediate aftermath of the failed protest that ended season 1 as Sam (Logan Browning), Reggie (Marque Richardson), Troy (Brandon P. Bell), and the other students deal with the repercussions. Whereas season 1 was structured around a racist blackface party that rocked the campus, the new season will be a bit of mystery, creator Justin Simien tells EW.

“There’s a lot of secrets to uncover this season, in particular, who is coming after Sam,” says Simien, who previously revealed that a mysterious online troll has targeting Sam in the wake of the protest. “Everyone’s got secrets this season — secrets from each other, secrets from themselves. There’s lots of things that the characters don’t know and have kind of repressed, and sort of going into those treasure troves is something a lot of the characters are doing.”

Emmy-winner Lena Waithe will recur in season 2 as P Ninny, an MC who stars on a ridiculous ‘Love & Hip Hop’-like reality series called ‘Trap-House Tricks.’

You can check out the Dear White People teaser trailer BELOW:

