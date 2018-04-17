Starbucks Will Close 8000 Stores On May 29 For Racial-Bias Training

Starbucks announced in a press release Tuesday that it will close all 8,000 stores in the United States on May 29th in order to provide its staff with mandatory racial-bias education.

The training is scheduled will be geared toward “preventing discrimination in our stores,” Starbucks said.

This announcement comes a few days after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the police officers responded to a 911 call of the men trespassing and refusing the requests from employees to leave after being told they couldn’t use the restroom without buying something. Ross added that the men were arrested when they refused to budge after police “politely” asked them several times to leave.

The men were later released when the company chose not to press charges. However, the arrests of the men were captured on video and tweeted and the video has since been viewed millions of times.

SOURCE: ABC News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Hot 96.3: