Why Khloe Kardashian Named Her Baby True [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby girl last week. Her name was finally released and it’s True Thompson. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that when the little girl gets older she’s going to ask about all her daddy’s cheating scandals and the response will be true.

Usher’s mansion in L.A. was broken into. They got away with over $850,000 worth of items and even stole the surveillance cameras. Iggy Azalea is also allegedly dating Tyga.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

