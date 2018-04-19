Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams Is Engaged!

Michelle Williams is engaged to pastor and life coach Chad Johnson after a year of dating. The Destiny’s Child singer revealed on Thursday morning that Johnson proposed to her almost a month ago, tweeting: “That time I got engaged March 21st.” See her tweet below

That time I got engaged March 21st and @people is telling y’all alllll about it!! Thank you @people and @nelson_jeff!!! ❤️🤪❤️ https://t.co/7ypcKYuldS — Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) April 19, 2018

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the couple confirmed they will have a short engagement and plan to get married this summer.

“We do wanna get married very, very soon,” says Williams, who has already chosen a dress. “We’ve been moving very quickly and planning. Why wait? I want to get married now, but he wants a wedding!”

Williams recently gushed about her beau with a post on Instagram, thanking him for his support at Coachella where she reunited with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland for Bey’s amazing Coachella performance. See her post below:

According to PEOPLE, Williams revealed on the talk show The Real, that she met her husband-to-be in March of 2017, when she attended a spiritual retreat in Arizona run by Johnson, a pastor and life coach who has also worked as a chaplain for pro sports teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers and L.A. Dodgers.

“I was in a horrible, dark place,” says Williams, 37, who had recently ended a relationship and opened up about a cheating ex on The Real. “I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation — get connected to God.”

In July, while on their first actual date at a wedding in the Dominican Republic — the pair shared their first kiss and took their relationship to the next level.

“I told her, ‘I’ve been looking. I don’t want to look anymore. I’m done. My search is over,’” Johnson recalls of the moment they decided to date officially.

