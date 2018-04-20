WATCH: J. Cole Shares New “ATM” Music Video from KOD

J. Cole has dropped the video for his new song “ATM.” At one point, the rapper is trapped in a leather straitjacket while sitting in a room made of dollars. Check it out below. “ATM” is taken from Cole’s new album KOD, released last night after being announced earlier this week.
J. Cole Shares New “ATM” Video: Watch Below
The Latest:
- Tamar Braxton & K. Michelle Reignite Their Feud
- Eye On The Community April 15
- Eye On The Community April 8
- Eye On The Community April 1
- Eye On The Community March 25
- Eye On The Community March 18
- Why Was LaLa Anthony Fired From Taraji P. Henson Film? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 7 Things You Should Know About Cardi B’s Little Sister, Hennessy Carolina
- 8 Songs By Kanye West And Kid Cudi That’ll Make You Want Their Album Today
- Buy Your Tickets To Hot 96.3’s Summer Slam!
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours