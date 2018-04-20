2016 Pemberton Music Festival

WATCH: J. Cole Shares New “ATM” Music Video from KOD

indyhiphop Staff
J. Cole Performs At Oracle Arena

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

J. Cole has dropped the video for his new song “ATM.” At one point, the rapper is trapped in a leather straitjacket while sitting in a room made of dollars. Check it out below. “ATM” is taken from Cole’s new album KOD, released last night after being announced earlier this week.

J. Cole Shares New “ATM” Video: Watch Below

 

