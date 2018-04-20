7 Things You Should Know About Cardi B’s Little Sister, Hennessy Carolina

While the world is screaming Cardi B‘s praises over her Coachella performance, her debut album Invasion of Privacy, and her soon to be bouncing Bodak baby, there is another person we need to be checking for — her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina Almanzar.

Hennessy has been making a name for herself as long as Cardi has, popping up on Love and Hip Hop alongside her sister, making party and club appearances, and of course, stunting on the ‘gram. But now, Cardi’s little sis is getting her shine on this season of MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars.

The show focuses on using mental and physical agility to raise money for the charity of the contestant’s choice, and it’s exactly why she was intrigued by The Challenge. Hennessy chose BronxWorks as her charity to pay homage to her roots.

“I chose BronxWorks because I’m from the Bronx, and I got raised in The Bronx, and I just know the struggle and how it is growing up in The Bronx,” Hennessy told Billboard. “I just did it for The Bronx … I wanted to help the kids and everyone there because there’s not a lot of opportunities out there.”

Kudos, Hennessy. Get to know more about the rising star below.

1 Yes, her name is REALLY Hennessy.

Her father came to the hospital drunk off Hennessy when her mother gave birth to her and suggested the name. Surprise: her mother loved it.

2 She inspired Cardi’s nickname

Cardi said on The Wendy Williams Show that because her sister’s name is Hennessy, everyone used to call her Bacardi. She later shortened it to Cardi B.

3 She’s so excited to be an aunt

After Cardi announced her pregnancy, the soon-to-be Auntie Henny took to Instagram to congratulate her.

“I know she’s happy,” she said to PEOPLE. “No more people talking about her. I know she’s happy and she’s free. She can go out and eat food, not hide what she wants to wear.”

4 She has a girlfriend

While she admits to having been with men before, Hennessy has been holding her girlfriend, Mel, down for a minute.

“I saw her and I was like, you know what? I want this person,” she told BET. “I feel like I found someone.”

5 She’s her sister’s greatest defender

Hennessy has shown multiple times, from television to social media, that she is not afraid to get into it with whoever crosses her sister.

“I’m very defensive over my sister,” she said to BET. “Even though I’m younger, it doesn’t matter, my family … is my blood. I’m going to defend my sister no matter what.”

6 She’s very spiritual

While her reputation might say otherwise, the reality personality wants people to know that her attitude isn’t everything there is to know about her.

“I believe in God,” she said. “I pray to Him every single day. There are a lot of things I pray for that He actually gave to me. I’m very spiritual and I believe in Karma.”

7 She wants to be a fashion designer

Can you say multiple streams of revenue? Hennessy says one of her dreams has always been to become a fashion designer — she’s even in school for it.

“Growing up, I wanted to be a fashion designer,” she said to BET. “My dream customer is everybody at the Met Gala.”

