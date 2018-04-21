Rihanna Announces ‘Savage X Fenty’ Lingerie Collection

Rihanna is getting ready to step up your sexy with a new line of lingerie.

Now that she’s conquered the makeup counter with her Fenty Beauty, RiRi’s got a new market in her sights.

The singer announced that she’ll be releasing the Savage X Fenty lingerie line very soon, and she teased fans with a peek at it on Twitter.

we bout to light this up sis!!🔥 … introducing @SAVAGEXFENTY lingerie coming soon. sign up now at https://t.co/h2tZQk97OH !! pic.twitter.com/uQbFfOQymK — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 20, 2018

Rihanna teased that we’ll be able to cradle our curves in her bras and panties. There’s no word on whether Rihanna will be offering anything else like slips or robes.

No official launch date has been announced, but you can always sign up for updates here.

Here’s hoping that Savage X Fenty will be as inclusive on size as Fenty Beauty has been with color.

