Why Was LaLa Anthony Fired From Taraji P. Henson Film? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Taraji P. Henson is doing the movie “What Men Want,” but her friend LaLa Anthony won’t be in it. Gary With Da Tea is reporting that she was recently cut from the film. LaLa will be replaced by Tamela Jones.

Follow @TheRSMS

Regina King’s show, “Seven Seconds,” was cut by Netflix. It only lasted one season and fans are a bit upset. Also congratulations is in order for Nicki Minaj which will be on “Saturday Night Live,” on May 19th.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler, LaLa Anthony + More Talk Police Brutality In Moving Video Series

RELATED: Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot From Regina King And Robin Roberts

RELATED: Regina King Presented With ICON Award

The Latest: