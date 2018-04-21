17 Year Old Shot On Indy’s Northeast Side

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night on Indy’s northeast side.

According to WTHR, around 10:30am, officers were called to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on the report of a person shot. Neighbors described the shooting as a drive-by and that they heard 10 to 15 shots fired before a car drove away and the 17-year-old screamed “Help me!”

The neighbors reportedly went outside to help the boy and called police. The victim is currently hospitalized in critical condition at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Detectives were on the scene last night but no further information has been given as of now.

