Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Beyoncé Falls On Stage At Coachella But Plays It Of Perfectly (Video)

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

Last week Beyoncé’s monumental and historical Coachella performance was live streamed for the world to watch. However, part 2 this weekend was not and there are tons of flics from the new performance all of the net. Well if you watched the live stream last week you will recall a special dance routine with Bay and her sister, Solange.

Can we discuss how amazing they were 😍😭- #beychella #beyonce #beyoncé #solange

A post shared by Beyonce (@ontheruntourll) on

Well this week that same routine wasn’t so smooth and Bey and Solange had a little snafu 🙀

Watch the clip below:

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

54 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now