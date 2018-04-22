Queen Bey Brings Out A Whole New Wardrobe For #BeyChella Part Two

#Beychella was back and in full-effect on Saturday (April 21), as Beyoncé headlined weekend two of the Coachella music festival!

And of course she did not disappoint as she killed it a second time…and debuted a whole new wardrobe for the anticipated event.

Staying true to her HBCU homecoming weekend looks, Queen Bey, along with her dancers and band, ditched the yellow digs to welcome fabulous hot pink ones. She also switched up her Destiny’s Child outfits and her Nefertiti one too.

Take a look at all of her new Balmain custom-made looks:

Stunning! I never knew I needed a hot pink sweater dress until today.

In addition, here are some clips of her amazing second performance:

Yes folks, Bey is a legend. Don’t @ us.

