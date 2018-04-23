Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Hater Who Says Her Body Is “Fake”

Nicki Minaj is too excited and high on life since releasing “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” for her to let anyone try and peg her down. The Trinidad born rapper had a hater creep up in her comment section on Instagram, forcing Miss Nicki to put clap back.“#BarbieTingz VIDEO BTS. @gb65 we gotta hurry up & put it out cuz they re-do the look b4 the vid comes out we gotta show them the full look so they can rlly be inspired by the vision,” Nicki captioned a video of a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming music video. That’s when the hater commented saying: “isn’t your body fake?? you paid to look like you.”