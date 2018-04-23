Police Say Waffle House Shooting Suspect Is In Custody

Police in Nashville announced on Monday that they had arrested 29-year old Travis Reinking, who is accused of killing four people in a shooting rampage at a Waffle House over the weekend.
In addition to the four people who were killed, four people were wounded before a 29-year-old customer, James Shaw Jr., wrested the rifle away from Mr. Reinking while he was reloading.
Mr. Reinking fled the restaurant after the attack, the police said, naked except for a green jacket.
According to the NY Times, about 160 law enforcement officials had been involved in the search for Reinking, who officials said used an AR-15 rifle to carry out a rampage at a restaurant southeast of downtown on Sunday morning.
This story is developing, we will update you as more information becomes available.
SOURCE: Washington Post, NY Times | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty