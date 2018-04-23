Police Say Waffle House Shooting Suspect Is In Custody

Police in Nashville announced on Monday that they had arrested 29-year old Travis Reinking, who is accused of killing four people in a shooting rampage at a Waffle House over the weekend.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

In addition to the four people who were killed, four people were wounded before a 29-year-old customer, James Shaw Jr., wrested the rifle away from Mr. Reinking while he was reloading.

Mr. Reinking fled the restaurant after the attack, the police said, naked except for a green jacket.

According to the NY Times, about 160 law enforcement officials had been involved in the search for Reinking, who officials said used an AR-15 rifle to carry out a rampage at a restaurant southeast of downtown on Sunday morning.

This story is developing, we will update you as more information becomes available.

