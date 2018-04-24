J. Cole + Kevin Hart Team Up For The “Kevin’s Heart” KOD Music Video

Follow Kevin Hart through a day after his cheating scandal in J. Cole’s new music video from his KOD album.
J. Cole dropping his latest album, KOD only a few days after its announcement, releasing the excellent video for “ATM,” and now releasing yet another video from the album, this time for “Kevin’s Heart.”
The song’s title is an obvious play on Kevin Hart who is staring in the music video. Cole opts to take on the director’s chair for this video, co-directing the video with Scott Lazer, and appearing only in a brief cameo of Cole and Hart stroller shopping.
