Meek Mill Is Being Released From Prison

Meek Mill will officially be a free man today after being incarcerated since November 2017 for violating his probation.

TMZ sources say it was the Supreme Court of PA who made the decision overruling Judge Genece Brinkley.

Meek released the following statement to TMZ:

“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.”

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”

“To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin posted a picture on Instagram celebrating Meek’s release from prison, even stating that he was on his way to pick up Meek. See his post below:

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Hot 96.3: