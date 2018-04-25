Meek Mill Makes First Post-Prison Appearance At Philadelphia 76ers Game

Via | HipHopDX

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Meek Mill made his first public appearance since being released from Chester State Prison on Tuesday afternoon (April 24). According to Meek’s publicist, after stopping at the barber to get his hair cut, he was taken to the Philadelphia 76ers game at the Wells Fargo Center where the Sixers are playing the Miami Heat.

In a video shared to Twitter, Meek was all smiles as he rang the Liberty Bell to start the game.

“Give it up for Meek Mill,” the announcer says.

READ MORE

Also On Hot 96.3: