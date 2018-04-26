Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby has reportedly been found guilty on all charges in his sex assault retrial.

According to NBC News, the jury returned with the guilty verdict Thursday afternoon after deliberating for about 14 hours.

Cosby is accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He’s charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $25,000 on each count.

SOURCE: NBC News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

