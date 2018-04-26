Meek Mill Says He Doesn’t ‘Feel Free’ In First Post-Prison Interview [VIDEO]

Via | HipHopDX

Meek Mill has delivered his first television interview since his release from prison on Tuesday (April 24). The rapper walked free after the Philadelphia Supreme Court overrode the judge’s initial decision to keep him behind bars until his next hearing.

Mill — who remains on bail — spoke with NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt, who asked the Philadelphia rapper if he now feels free.

“No, I don’t feel free,” he said. “I ain’t feel free since I caught this case at the age of 19. I’m 30 now.”

