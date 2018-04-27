Donald Trump Thanked Chance The Rapper And Chance Responds

Well, this isn’t good.

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning to once again salute Kanye West and his “free thoughts” and his work for the Black community. Who else was added to that list? Chance The Rapper.

Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

via GIPHY

Mind you, Chance officially got on the President’s radar earlier this week during the midst of Kanye’s super rant on Twitter in which he posted a picture of him wearing a MAGA hat and also proclaiming that he loves Trump. It even got friends of Kanye to either attempt to reach out (John Legend) or outwardly just dismiss the entire thing (Janelle Monáe, J. Cole, Frank Ocean).

Chance hadn’t tweeted anything since Wednesday until today and used the perfect GIF to respond to everything. But a Trump co-sign? For a guy who was one of the biggest Obama supporters around? Oh boy.

My name Bennett and I aint in it — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

My fault yo pic.twitter.com/TIWhG8o1ST — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Also On Hot 96.3: