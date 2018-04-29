How Does Nipsey Hussle Feel About Kanye West & Donald Trump Situation?

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

How Does Nipsey Hussle Feel About Kanye West & Donald Trump Situation?

“N---as our here wearing MAGA hats, I ain’t feeling that S***.”

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

While Kanye West still trolling the music world for his thoughts on Donald Trump, count rapper Nipsey Hussle as one of the people against the relationship. At the Broccoli City Festival, Nip let his thoughts be known by playing his song “F*** Donald Trump” with fellow west coast rapper YG with Ye’s face on the jumbotron screen with a “Make America Great Again” hat.

We haven’t seen Kanye tweet his thoughts on Nip’s “summer jam” screen moment but you can bet it’s on the way.

Related: Nipsey Hussle Breaks Down “Victory Lap” In Voices
Related: Is Kanye West Trolling With New “Ye Vs. The People” & “Lift Yourself” Tracks?
93.9 WKYS At The 2018 Broccoli City Festival

93.9 WKYS At The 2018 Broccoli City Festival

75 photos Launch gallery

93.9 WKYS At The 2018 Broccoli City Festival

Continue reading 93.9 WKYS At The 2018 Broccoli City Festival

93.9 WKYS At The 2018 Broccoli City Festival

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now