There’s only one thing worse than getting friend zoned and that’s getting friend zoned on national television in front of an audience. That’s exactly what happened to this poor guy who brought his lady friend on The Price Is Right. It seems he should have solidified his place in her life before coming on TV.

Wanna see a man's soul leave his body on live TV? 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/q85MTlsl4j — Brad (@bworkmanwx) April 27, 2018

Also On Hot 96.3: