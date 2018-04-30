$20 Tickets On Sale Today For These Indy Concerts

We all like a good deal, especially when concert tickets can often start over $100.
However, to commemorate National Concert week, today is the start of the $20 special from Live Nation. The sale started today at 8am and runs through midnight on May 8th. More than 80 Indianapolis events are included in this year’s “$20 all-in” ticket promotion, including Kevin Hart, Joey Badass, Chris Brown, G-Eazy and many more!
Thanks to Indy Star, you can see all 82 events that are part of this exclusive deal. Tickets will be available here while supplies last.
1. Halestorm, May 8 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
2. Darren Knight, May 11 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre
3. Naturally 7, May 13 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre
4. Kevin Hart, May 18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
5. Jason Aldean, May 19 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
6. Dita Von Teese, July 19 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre
7. Joey Badass, May 22 at Deluxe in Old National Centre
8. Jimmy Buffett, May 24 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
9. Fleet Foxes, May 24 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre
10. Ugly God, May 31 at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
11. The Decemberists, June 2 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre
12. Dead & Company, June 6 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
13. Poison, Cheap Trick, June 7 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
14. Primus, Mastodon, June 10 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
15. John Fogerty, ZZ Top, June 13 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
16. Tech N9ne, June 13 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre
17. Jack Johnson, June 14 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
18. Dirty Heads, June 14 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
19. Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton, June 15 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
20. Ray LaMontagne, Neko Case, June 15 at at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
21. Keith Urban, June 16 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
22. Dr. Jordan Peterson, June 16 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre
23. Addison Agen, June 17 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
24. Glitch Mob, June 19 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre
25. Barenaked Ladies, June 21 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
26. Nick Swardson, June 21 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre
27. Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, June 23 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
28. Kidz Bop Live, June 23 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
29. Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers, June 24 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
30. Yanni, June 27 at the Theatre in Old National Centre
31. Logic, July 1 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
32. Paramore, July 1 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
33. Def Leppard, Journey, July 3 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
34. Weezer, Pixies, July 8 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
35. The Pretenders, July 8 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre
36. Styx, Joan Jett, July 11 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
37. Lindsey Stirling, Evanescence, July 12 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
38. Foreigner, Whitesnake, July 13 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
39. Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, July 14 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
40. ASAP Ferg, July 16 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre
41. Halsey, July 17 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
42. Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, July 18 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
43. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, July 20 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
44. Kesha, Macklemore, July 19 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
45. Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, the Cult, July 20 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
46. Dierks Bentley, July 21 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
47. Warped Tour, July 24 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
48. Dispatch, July 24 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre
49. Chris Brown, July 27 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
50. Godsmack, Shinedown, July 28 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
51. Portugal the Man, July 28 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
52. Erasure, July 31 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre
53. Walk the Moon, Aug. 1 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
54. Zac Brown Band, Aug. 3 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
55. Lynyrd Skynyrd, 38 Special, Aug. 4 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
56. Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfield, Aug. 5 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
57. Rascal Flatts, Aug. 9 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
58. Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, Aug. 10 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
59. Chicago, REO Speedwagon, Aug. 11 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
60. Umphrey’s McGee, Aug. 11 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
61. Avenged Sevenfold, Prophets of Rage, Aug. 12 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
62. Blackberry Smoke, JJ Grey & Mofro, Aug. 12 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
63. Smashing Pumpkins, Aug. 17 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
64. G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, Aug. 17 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center)
65. Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, Aug. 18 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
66. Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam, Aug. 18 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
67. Gov’t Mule, Avett Brothers, Aug. 23 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
68. Jason Mraz, Brett Dennen, Aug. 24 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
69. Cake, Ben Folds, Aug. 25 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
70. Niall Horan, Maren Morris, Aug. 26 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
71. Needtobreathe, Aug. 26 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
72. Descendents, Smoking Popes, Aug. 26 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre
73. O.A.R., Matt Nathanson, Aug. 28 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
74. Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 31 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
75. Counting Crows, Live, Sept. 6 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
76. Pentatonix, Sept. 8 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
77. Maroon 5, Sept. 20 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
78. Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Sept. 21 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
79. Ozzy Osbourne, Sept. 23 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
80. Fall Out Boy, Oct. 7 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
81. “Whose Live Anyway?”, Oct. 16 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre
82. Kansas, Nov. 10 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre
For more information, visit LiveNation.com.
SOURCE: LiveNation, Indy Star | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty