Watch The Boys From ‘Atlanta’ Dance To ‘Creep’ By TLC [VIDEO]

We’ve been all in on this season of Atlanta from the music to the craziness with Teddy Perkins and how many Ls can Earn (Donald Glover) catch in one season. Now a gem from the cutting room floor has been unearthed from last week’s episode. You know, the one where the boys all hit a pajama party in silk pajamas like TLC.

Looking like extras from the fabled 1994 TLC video, Earn, Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) break it down to the TLC classic in the delete scene as the three successfully recreate the memorable choreography.

Atlanta director and executive producer Hrio Murai posted the image on his Instagram page, captioning it, “couldn’t leave this on the edit room floor.” He’s right. It’s too good to forget!

