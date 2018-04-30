Rick Ross Allegedly Suffered Another Seizure

Rick Ross‘ health issues are well-documented. Last month, the rapper was hospitalized and believed to be on life support. He reportedly received treatment for possible pneumonia before being released from the hospital.

Now come to find out the Bawse reportedly suffered another health challenge last week before hitting the stage in New York. Page Six reports that before his BB King’s show on April 23, Ross suffered from yet another set of seizures and had “trouble breathing” backstage. Fans were forced to wait an hour while Rozay’s team “had to get a masseuse to massage him for an hour to relax his body” according to a source. Neither Ross or his team commented on the reported health scare but the rapper did say he was “feeling good.”

Easy now, Rozay.

Also On Hot 96.3: