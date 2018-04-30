Happy Birthday Travis Scott! 11 Reasons Why He Had The Most Lit Year Ever

April 30 is beginning to be a holiday in the state of Texas. Why? It’s Travis Scott‘s birthday. Here are 11 reasons why the Mo. City rapper is celebrating one of the best years of his life.
1. Travel All Over The Place PerformingSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. You Became A Proud Father2 of 11
3. You Get The Sweetest Birthday Note From Your Rap Dad3 of 11
4. Your GF Turns A Six Flags Into Your Favorite Theme Park4 of 11
5. You're Arguably The City's Most Famous Sports FanSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. All NetSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. Front Row With KylieSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. Then Again, You Also Perform On BirdsSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. You Get Saluted By The MayorSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. You Get Your Own Air Jordan SneakerSource:HEIRMJ 10 of 11
11. You're At The Top Of Your GameSource:Getty 11 of 11
