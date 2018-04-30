Is Blac Chyna Pregnant By Her 18-Year-Old Boo YBN Almighty Jay?

Plot twist!

Rumor has it that Blac Chyna and her younger boo YBN Almighty Jay are expecting!

According to The Sun, the couple have gotten closer to the point where they may be boo’d up for a while now that there’s a baby on the way. The 18-year-old Houston rapper has already bonded a bit with Chyna’s two other children, King Kairo with Tyga and Dream with Rob Kardashian.

Did Black Twitter go in on the news? Of course they did. Hit the jump!

