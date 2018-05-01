Saweetie: ‘I’m Not A Instagram Girl That Raps, I’m Girl Who Raps & Then Got On Instagram’ [VIDEO]

Saweetie is on fire right now with her latest EP High Maintenance now streaming everywhere. Straight from the Bay Area, the sweet-talking rapper sat down with Dominique Da Diva to get UNFILTERED.

They talk everything #HighMaintenance from the Myspace era to IG to curving industry men & which Fenty Beauty products are the best! Saweetie makes it very clear- she’s not just here to be cute. She’s been wanting to rap since the age of 14! Press play to get a glimpse of this #SOICYGRL.

