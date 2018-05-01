Indiana’s Mr. Basketball Commits To IU [VIDEO]

Romeo Langford is staying home! The 2018 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ commits to Indiana 🔴⚪️ #IUBB pic.twitter.com/rrmQrBCS0P — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 30, 2018

Romeo Langford finally ended the speculation about his college plans Monday evening, when he announced that he is staying at home and will play for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Langford made the announcement in in front of a large crowd inside New Albany’s high school gym. See the video clip below:

The day before he made his announcement, he was named the IndyStar’s Mr. Basketball Award winner.

Langford is considered to be one of the nation’s top 10 players, receiving multiple accolades including being named a McDonald’s All-American. He also led New Albany to the Class 4A state championship as a junior and finished his career ranked No. 4 all-time among Indiana boys in scoring with 3,002 points.

